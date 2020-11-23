SkyLabs, Chong Kun Dang team up for heart-monitoring ring

CART-1 (SkyLabs)

SkyLabs and Chong Kun Dang are initiating sales of ring-type heart monitoring device CART-I for the mass market starting December, SkyLabs announced Monday.



Chong Kun Dang has paid SkyLabs 2.5 billion won ($2.2 million) to SkyLabs for the rights to business-to-consumer sales of the CART-I cardio tracker in Korea.



Chong Kun Dang will also have priority negotiation rights for exports to Japan, China, India and the Middle East. In turn, it will provide SkyLabs with a base for further technology research and novel product development.



Combined with the Chong Kun Dang deal, SkyLabs has to this date accumulated an investment of roughly 12 billion won.





SkyLabs CEO Lee Byung-hwan (left) and Chong Kun Dang CEO Kim Young-joo strike a deal for CART domestic sales right at Chong Kun Dang headquarters in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Friday (SkyLabs)