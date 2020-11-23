 Back To Top
Business

Korea holds online job fair for foreign-invested firms

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 16:46       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 16:46
A job seeker joins a video conference during an online job fair. (Yonhap)
A job seeker joins a video conference during an online job fair. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government on Monday opened the 15th Job Fair for Foreign-Invested Companies. The job fair this year will be held online through Friday, according to the organizers.

The event is co-hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Financial Supervisory Service.

The event is designed to help participating foreign-invested companies in Korea find local staff, the organizers said.

This year, around 105 companies -- including 15 companies listed in the Fortune 500 ranking in 2020 -- will join the job fair to provide information to their potential employees.

Job seekers interested in the event can visit the official website for more information at www.jobfairfic.org/v20.

By Shim Woo-hyun  (ws@heraldcorp.com)
