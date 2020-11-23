 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Retail sales up in Oct. on pandemic, promotional events

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 11:06       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 11:24
Retail sales in South Korea (Yonhap)
Retail sales in South Korea (Yonhap)
Retail sales in South Korea increased 8.4 percent in October from a year earlier on the back of the pandemic and consumption-boosting events, data showed Monday.

The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 12.01 trillion won ($10.7 billion) last month, up from 11.08 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Online platforms led the overall growth, with their revenue advancing a whopping 17.2 percent over the period, as people continued to purchase daily necessities from home amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Sales of foodstuffs from online shops jumped 42.1 percent on-year in October, while those of electronics climbed 27.9 percent. Sales of furniture and other consumer goods moved up 18.6 percent over the period, according to the data.

Revenue from tour packages and concert tickets, however, dropped 18.1 percent amid the country's social distancing scheme.

Sales from offline stores, meanwhile, also edged up 2.1 percent over the cited period as people took advantage of various discount events from department stores and supermarkets, the data showed.

Local convenience stores saw their sales move up 2.9 percent on-year in October on brisk sales of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

Sales from department stores advanced 4.2 percent, with those of outdoor equipments rising 10.2 percent on the back of discount events.

Over the period, sales from supermarkets increased 2.3 percent as well on electronics and toys, the data showed.

In 2019, retail sales in South Korea rose 4.8 percent on-year.

The revenue of online shopping malls advanced 14.2 percent, while that of offline stores shed 0.9 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114