Stray Kids ‘unlock’ pandemic-hit stage with virtual concert

K-pop boy band Stray Kids held their first virtual concert “Unlock: Go Live In Life” on Sunday, connecting with global fans online amid the virus outbreak.



Streamed through Beyond Live -- a livestreaming platform on Naver invested by the group’s agency JYP Entertainment -- the online concert picked up from the group’s first world tour “District 9: Unlock” which kicked off last November and had to be halted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



“Although we’ve been working hard with other stages, as soon as we kicked off tonight’s opening stage, I realized, yet again, that a concert stage is incomparable to any other,” Seungmin said, after the members started the night’s show with their most powerful dance hits “District 9,” “Victory Song,” “Question” and “Side Effects.”





K-pop boy band Stray Kids’ online concert “Unlock: Go Live In Life” takes place in Seoul on Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)

“We even felt abstinence symptoms from the lack of concerts,” Han said jokingly. “We missed concerts so much that we would dance to ‘District 9’ in our rooms. It’s been so long since we’ve felt this thrill inside.”



The band performed to “Double Knot” during which they showcased perfectly synchronized dance movements. Switching the atmosphere in no time with their ballad track “M.I.A,” their dreamlike voices rang through the stage.



Unit performances followed, with the dance unit -- comprising Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix -- dancing to “Wow” in stages filled with water, while the vocal line members -- Seungmin and I.N., joined by the group’s rapper Changbin – sang to “My Universe.”



The show’s energy climbed high with the group’s best hit song “God’s Menu,” during which the eight members performed Nanta -- a nonverbal drumming percussion -- to the beat of the song.



With the song becoming the group’s first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, soon followed by “Miroh,” Changbin gave a shout-out for fans, saying, “It was thanks to you guys that we could hit 100 million.”





A special gift was presented just for the fans that night. Revealing the first stage performance of the Korean version of “All In” -- which had originally been released in Japanese -- the members spontaneously announced the repackaged Korean version will be dropped on Nov. 26.



Not only the performances, but the dynamic visual effects filled with top-notch technologies wowed the fans watching the show through screens. While the stage changed shape into of a huge wooden ship during “Mixtape #4,” the floor turned into a burning pit during “Hellevator.”



Throughout the two-hour show, the eight-piece act performed to a total of 22 songs, including “Blue Print,” “Back Door” and “We Go.”



I.N. showed deep regret in holding the concert virtual, saying, “I was personally very sad to be not able to hold the scheduled global concerts. I even felt depressed sometimes. Although I was sad myself, I was even more worried about Stays around the world who would have been disappointed.”





