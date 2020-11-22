[Behind the Wheel] Renault Samsung’s QM6 returns with refreshed look

Renault Samsung Motors’ new QM6 (Renault Samsung Motors)



A year and a half after presenting its sports utility vehicle QM6 with upgrades including new powertrains, Renault Samsung Motors introduced a new version of the bestselling model this month with a revamped exterior.

Renault Samsung’s QM6 has been a cash cow for the automaker, having sold more than 160,000 units in the domestic market since its launch in 2016 and topping the country’s monthly sales of SUVs on several occasions.



The first upgraded model came out in June 2019, when the automaker presented the Premiere trim and also released the QM6 LPe, the country’s first LPG-powered SUV.



Providing as the only choice for Korean buyers looking for an LPG-fueled SUV, the QM6 LPe added to profit for the automaker, selling 6,237 units as of June, the company said.



About a week after the launch of the facelifted model, The Korea Herald took a test-drive of the latest QM6 on a round-trip of 75.9 kilometers from Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province to Daeseong-ri E1 LPG gas station in the same province, on Nov. 11.









While the changes under the hood appear to be quite small overall, the new QM6 has had an upgrade to its exterior design, as the carmaker seeks to maintain interest in its steady seller.



At a first glance, the new QM6 feels fancier, with a new mesh pattern on the grille with more chrome.



The chrome Quantum Wing also spreads to the side to highlight the central tornado logo, which the company said was intended to show its new identity and direction for premium models.



In the front, the carmaker has used trendy new LED Pure Vision headlamps and full LED rear combination lamps in the back, with a narrower design than the previous lights.



While the powertrain lineup remains the same, the LPG-fueled QM6 LPe proved its strength, offering a smooth driving experience that did not reveal any sharp differences with the gasoline model. According to the automaker, the QM6 LPe can drive up to 534 kilometers on a full tank.



The double-jointed soundproof glass used for the windows came to block the outer sounds pretty well, allowing a quiet driving experience as cars zoomed by on the other lanes.



Going up a steep hill, the car felt like it could use a little push in the back. The QM6 GDe uses a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that can facilitate up to 20.4 kilogram-meters of torque and 144 horsepower.



The QM6 LPe is also equipped with 2.0 LPe engine that exerts a maximum torque of 19.7 kilogram-meter and 140 horsepower.



Adaptive cruise control was newly added in the latest upgrade, but only for the gasoline model QM6 GDe.



While the rivals Hyundai Motor’s Santa Fe and Kia Motors’ Sorento has also been introduced with upgrades recently, Renault Samsung’s QM6 seeks to be chosen by buyers with the enhanced design, and more affordable pricing.



The price range starts from 24 million won to 33 million won for the QM6, which is about 5 to 6 million won cheaper than the rival SUVs.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)