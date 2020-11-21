US military in S. Korea to tighten coronavirus restrictions

The US Forces Korea was set to enforce new coronavirus restrictions for its members amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea.The US military said on its homepage Friday it will implement a two-week travel ban for the greater Seoul area, effective Saturday at 6 p.m."USFK has declared that all travel to or within Area II -- except for those who reside within Area II or for individuals conducting official and necessary duties -- is off-limits for the next 14 days," the military said.Area II includes Seoul, Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi Province.USFK will also bar its affiliated individuals from off-installation saunas, bathhouses, gyms, fitness facilities and internet cafes across the country for the next 30 days."All USFK-affiliated individuals are reminded to adhere to all USFK core tenets, HPCON (Health Protection Condition) measures and ROK (Republic of Korea) government and local directives,"it added.A total of 346 USFK-related coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday. (Yonhap)