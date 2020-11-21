 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US military in S. Korea to tighten coronavirus restrictions

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 21, 2020 - 13:17       Updated : Nov 21, 2020 - 13:17

Gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek. (Yonhap)
Gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek. (Yonhap)

The US Forces Korea was set to enforce new coronavirus restrictions for its members amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in South Korea.

The US military said on its homepage Friday it will implement a two-week travel ban for the greater Seoul area, effective Saturday at 6 p.m.

"USFK has declared that all travel to or within Area II -- except for those who reside within Area II or for individuals conducting official and necessary duties -- is off-limits for the next 14 days," the military said.

Area II includes Seoul, Incheon and parts of Gyeonggi Province.

USFK will also bar its affiliated individuals from off-installation saunas, bathhouses, gyms, fitness facilities and internet cafes across the country for the next 30 days.

"All USFK-affiliated individuals are reminded to adhere to all USFK core tenets, HPCON (Health Protection Condition) measures and ROK (Republic of Korea) government and local directives,"it added.

A total of 346 USFK-related coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114