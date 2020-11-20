Memorial service for ex-President Kim Young-sam to be held in Seoul

This file photo, taken Nov. 26, 2015, shows the funeral ceremony of former South Korean President Kim Young-sam. (Yonhap)

A memorial service commemorating late former President Kim Young-sam, a pivotal icon in South Korea's tumultuous democratization, is set to be held Friday afternoon in Seoul.



The service marking the fifth anniversary of his death will be held at 2 p.m. at Seoul National Cemetery in the southern Dongjak Ward.



The event is expected to bring together high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.



Leaders of rival parties, Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), as well as Kim Chong-in and Rep. Joo Ho-young, the interim chief and the floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), respectively, are also scheduled to attend the ceremony.



The commemoration ceremony will be followed by the opening of a public library named after the former president, in the Dongjak district. The Kim Young Sam President Memorial Library is scheduled to officially reopen after undergoing major renovation work.



Kim served as the 14th president of South Korea from 1993 to 1998 before passing away in 2015 at the age of 88.



As one of the most powerful political rivals to the country's authoritarian leaders, Park Chung-hee and Chun Doo-hwan, Kim's presidency helped the country peacefully move from the decades of military juntas to a civilian regime.



In his final years as president, South Korea became severely engulfed by the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which forced the country to receive a massive international bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Yonhap)