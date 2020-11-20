 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Memorial service for ex-President Kim Young-sam to be held in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 20, 2020 - 10:48       Updated : Nov 20, 2020 - 10:48
This file photo, taken Nov. 26, 2015, shows the funeral ceremony of former South Korean President Kim Young-sam. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken Nov. 26, 2015, shows the funeral ceremony of former South Korean President Kim Young-sam. (Yonhap)
A memorial service commemorating late former President Kim Young-sam, a pivotal icon in South Korea's tumultuous democratization, is set to be held Friday afternoon in Seoul. 

The service marking the fifth anniversary of his death will be held at 2 p.m. at Seoul National Cemetery in the southern Dongjak Ward.

The event is expected to bring together high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.

Leaders of rival parties, Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), as well as Kim Chong-in and Rep. Joo Ho-young, the interim chief and the floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), respectively, are also scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The commemoration ceremony will be followed by the opening of a public library named after the former president, in the Dongjak district. The Kim Young Sam President Memorial Library is scheduled to officially reopen after undergoing major renovation work.

Kim served as the 14th president of South Korea from 1993 to 1998 before passing away in 2015 at the age of 88.  

As one of the most powerful political rivals to the country's authoritarian leaders, Park Chung-hee and Chun Doo-hwan, Kim's presidency helped the country peacefully move from the decades of military juntas to a civilian regime.

In his final years as president, South Korea became severely engulfed by the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which forced the country to receive a massive international bailout from the International Monetary Fund. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114