 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Sports

KBO to allow clubs to cut salary in case of extraordinary events

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 19:20       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 19:20
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Starting next year, South Korean baseball clubs will be allowed to reduce player salaries if the season is interrupted by extraordinary events.

The Korea Baseball Organization announced Thursday that, following their board meeting, general managers from its 10 clubs agreed to add the "force majeure" clause into player contracts.

Under that clause, teams will be able to cut wages without liability, if events beyond their control disrupt the season.

Those events include an outbreak of an infectious disease, such as COVID-19, natural disasters, war, court rulings or government directives.

In such cases, the KBO commissioner will reserve the right to shorten the season as necessary, and teams will then be paying their players prorated salaries based on the number of games.

The KBO said the floor will be set at 30 million won ($26,830), which is the league minimum for a full, 144-game season.

If a season is cut short, players' requirements for free agency will be adjusted accordingly.

Players must complete nine full seasons to be eligible for free agency. For hitters, a full season means appearing in at least two-thirds of a 144-game season, or 96 games. For pitchers, it means throwing at least 96 innings, or two-thirds of the 144 innings required for the ERA title. If they don't fulfill the games played or innings pitched requirements, they must have been on their team's active roster for at least 145 non-consecutive days.

But if the season is shortened, the KBO will adjust those free agency eligibility requirements on a proportional basis.

The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association said its members are on the same page with the KBO and that they'd accept prorated wages. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114