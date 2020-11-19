 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

FSC to ease regulations on 5 innovative financial services

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 14:57       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 14:59
Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)
Financial Services Commission (Yonhap)
South Korea’s top financial regulator said Thursday it has decided to relax regulations on five promising services proposed by local companies in continued efforts to spur innovation in the finance sector. 

The move is part of the government‘s “regulatory sandbox” policy, which took effect in April last year. Under the regulatory program, the financial authorities suspend legal and regulatory requirements imposed on local financial companies, including both traditional and fintech players, for about four years, to boost their development of new business models and services in the market. 

The decision allows Shinhan Bank to conceive a mobile-based personal authentication system on which consumers can pre-register photos of their identification card or driver’s license and open new accounts at bank branches without having to present related documents.

The list also includes a joint service between Carrot General Insurance and SK Telecom. The companies introduced a promotional activity that offers a 10,000 won ($8.97) gift certificate every month to subscribers of Carrot General’s car insurance product using telecom operator’s T Map navigation platform. 

Hanwha Life Insurance’s service of offering vouchers, instead of insurance money, that can be used at online shopping platforms to subscribers also won the regulator’s temporary greenlight.

Along with major financial companies, a local fintech firm Pay Here, obtained a grace period for operating a mobile application designed to help small merchants win memberships from credit card companies by submitting image files of paper documents. 

A local software developer A&B Korea came up with a mobile app to process credit card transactions by using radio frequency.

Since the regulatory sandbox kicked off last year, the FSC has selected a total of 120 new financial services to apply relaxed regulations to. Most of the newly-added companies’ businesses will be officially launched next year, officials said. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114