National

Seoul receives the heaviest rainfall of all November days on Thursday

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 12:55       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 12:55
Roads near the Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul are being flooded Thursday as the capital receives record-level rainfall in the morning. (Yonhap)
Seoul and its nearby regions received unusually large amounts of rainfall Thursday, with the capital soaked in the heaviest daily rainfall of all November days on record.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 68.2 millimeters of rain fell in Seoul as of 8 a.m. Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 67.3 millimeters set on Nov. 7, 1916. Data compilation began in 1907.

As of 9 a.m., Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and parts of Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province received rainfall of 20 millimeters per hour, while the rest of the country received around 5 millimeters per hour of rain.

Seoul also broke the record for the warmest November morning, registering 17.1 degrees Celsius. The Thursday figure is 0.7 degrees higher than 16.4 degrees recorded on Nov. 5, 2011. Other major cities also recorded their highest minimum temperatures in the morning.

Cooler weather is in store for most parts of the country Friday, the KMA said.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
