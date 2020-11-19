 Back To Top
Sports

Seoul to host forum supporting sports growth in developing nations

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2020 - 09:25       Updated : Nov 19, 2020 - 09:25
Poster for the
Poster for the "Dream Together Seoul Forum," scheduled to take place on Friday. (Korea Sports Promotion Foundation)
An annual forum designed to support the growth of sports in developing countries will be held in Seoul this week, a related state-funded agency said Wednesday.

The sports ministry will host the "Dream Together Seoul Forum" at SKY31 Conference Hall at Lotte World Tower in Seoul, starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO) organized the event, which will be held under the theme "Sports for a Better World."

KSPO said Thursday the forum will help promote and share accomplishments of the master's degree course called "Dream Together Master." It was put together by the ministry and KSPO in 2013 to support sports development in developing countries.

The master's program is open to former or current sports administrators and Olympic athletes from developing countries, with classes being held at Seoul National University's physical education department.

KSPO said this year's forum will cover a wide range of topics relevant to the contactless world brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and will discuss the promotion of participation in sports, the role of physical education and the future of spectator sports.

Oh Joon, former South Korean ambassador to the United Nations, will be the keynote speaker. The current chairman of Save the Children Korea and Kyunghee University professor will highlight the importance of sports in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the UN, and the role of sports in building a better future.

The forum will be streamed live on KSPO's Facebook page (facebook.com/kspo). (Yonhap)
