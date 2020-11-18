 Back To Top
National

S. Korea bans imports of Swedish poultry following AI outbreak

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 20:18       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 20:18

Disinfectants are sprayed by a migrant bird territory in South Jeolla Province ealier this month as Korea tries to fight the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. (South Jeolla Province)
South Korea's agriculture ministry said Wednesday it has banned poultry imports from Sweden following an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza in the European country.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it began the ban on live Swedish chicks and eggs after H5N8 was detected in Sweden. 

The ministry recommended that locals refrain from visiting livestock farms and bringing animals from the affected region. 

Highly pathogenic AI is very contagious and can make poultry very sick or even cause death. (Yonhap)

