 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

CJ Logistics introduces electric trucks in local industry first

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 17:46       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 17:46
CJ Logistics Vice Chairman Park Keun-hee (left) pose with an employee at the company’s logistics terminal in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (CJ Logistics)
CJ Logistics Vice Chairman Park Keun-hee (left) pose with an employee at the company’s logistics terminal in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. (CJ Logistics)

CJ Logistics said Wednesday it will introduce electric trucks to replace its diesel vehicles, for the first time in the Korean logistics industry.

The company said it will introduce 1-ton electric freight vehicles and also start a new business installing EV charging stations for the trucks. To begin, the company said it will operate two electric trucks each in two sub-terminals in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, and Ulsan.

Marking the introduction of the electric vehicles, CJ Logistics held an opening ceremony of the first EV charging station in Gunpo on Tuesday.

While there have been cases where logistics companies test operated electric trucks, modified from the existing models, it is the first time to actually commercialize the use, the company said.

”Marking this year, which is the 90th anniversary of CJ Logistics, we will replace all of the diesel trucks with EVs by 2030,“ Park Keun-hee, the vice chairman of CJ Logistics said.

CJ installed one EV charging station in Gunpo and two in Ulsan for the trucks, and they are also made available with payments for other drivers.

The electric truck planned for operation can drive up to 180 kilometers at a single charge, and the cars can be fully charged in an hour, CJ Logistics said.

The driving range is enough for now, as the electric trucks departing from the Gunpo terminal deliver to Anyang in the same province, which is about 50 kilometers of daily driving average, the company added. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114