National

Webinar to look into the Korean conflict and Nordic peace mediation

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 15:36
(Embassy of Denmark in Korea)
A webinar to analyze the situation on the Korean Peninsula and share Nordic experiences of peace mediation will be held on Tuesday, marking the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

Hosted by embassies of Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway in Seoul and Yonsei University's GSIS Program in International Cooperation on peace and security, experts and scholars will discuss how Nordic experiences can help solve the decades-long nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula.

The event opens with a speech by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Panelists include Mimi Han, vice president of World YWCA and representative of Korean Women’s Movement for Peace; Joanna Hosaniak, deputy director general of Citizens’ Alliance for North Korean Human Rights; Duyeon Kim, adjunct senior fellow at Center for a New American Security and Kyungsoo Lee, senior fellow at the Seoul National University Institute for Peace and Unification Studies.

Those wishing to take part can sign up for the online event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Korean time on Nov. 24, in advance via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-korean-conflict-and-nordic-peace-mediation-tickets-128833804377

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
