S.M.’s virtual hybrid girl group aespa makes grand debut

Aespa, a new girl group under S.M. Entertainment, made its highly-anticipated debut with “Black Mamba” on Tuesday.



The four-piece band, consisting of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, unveiled the single via its YouTube and SM Town channels, opting out of any press event and leaning toward a rather online-oriented approach to showcase itself to the world.



Inspired by the futuristic “avatar” theme, the group’s name comes from “avatar, experience and aspect,” meaning that the bandmates would experience a new world by meeting another self through an avatar. Each member has her own avatar that will be used for online content. The bandmates and their avatars are connected through a virtual platform called “Synk,” according to the agency.





aespa (S.M. Entertainment)