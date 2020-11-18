 Back To Top
Entertainment

TXT debuts at No. 25 on Billboard 200 with latest EP

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 14:19       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 14:19
Members of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together pose at a media showcase held in Seoul on Oct. 26. (Yonhap)
K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ranked No. 25 on Billboard's main albums chart this week with its latest album.

Released on Oct. 26, the five-track EP "Minisode1: Blue Hour" landed at 25th on the Billboard 200 chart refreshed Tuesday (US Time), a record high for the group.

The US music tracker earlier said in its Twitter post that the band ranked at No. 26 on its main albums chart but confirmed the group's ranking to be a notch higher on its official chart.

It is the first time that the band entered the top 100 on the Billboard 200. Its debut album, "The Dream Chapter: Star," released in March last year, entered at 140th on the album chart.

At the same time, TXT topped four Billboard charts for this week -- Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, World Albums and Emerging Artists.

The quintet also came in at 12th and 19th on the Social 50 chart and Artist 100 chart, respectively, according to Billboard.

The Social 50 measures artist popularity by social media, while Artist 100 tracks artist activity based on album and track sales.

Meanwhile, "Blue Hour," the upbeat disco-pop song that fronts the latest EP, ranked No. 21 on the World Digital Song Sales chart. (Yonhap)
