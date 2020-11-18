Samsung temporarily shuts down mobile research lab over virus case

Entrance to Samsung Electronics Co.'s plant in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has temporarily shut down a mobile research lab in Suwon, just south of Seoul, after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus.



Samsung said it has ordered all workers at the building to work from home, while the floor where the virus-infected employee worked will be shuttered through Friday.



The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker previously reported virus cases at its research center in Seoul, and plants in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.



Meanwhile, South Korea's new virus cases soared to the highest level since late August after 313 more COVID-19 infections were confirmed Wednesday. (Yonhap)