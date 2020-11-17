 Back To Top
National

Moon congratulates 4 Korean-Americans on recent House election victories

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 20:36       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 20:37
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated four Korean-Americans on their recent election to the US House of Representatives.

"Delighted and thrilled! Together with the Korean people, I extend my congratulations to newly elected Congresswomen Young Kim, Michelle Park Steel, and Marilyn Strickland, and Congressman Andy Kim who won a second term," Moon tweeted.

"They have friendly Korean names – Young-oak, Eunjoo, and Sun-ja," Moon said, adding "Today, your friendly Korean names sound all the more glamorous."

Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel won the 39th and 48th districts in Orange County, California, respectively, in the US general elections earlier this month, joining Democrat Marilyn Strickland, who won the 10th district in Washington, to become the first Korean American women to serve in Congress in its 230-year history.

Democrat Andy Kim won his race in New Jersey's 3rd district.

"I am truly encouraged to see four Korean Americans having made to US Congress all at the same time," Moon said in the Twitter message uploaded both in Korean and English.

"Above all, Koreans living in the US must feel reassured by their presence. Going forward, I hope to work with you all for enhancing ROK-US bilateral relations as well," Moon noted. ROK is the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

On Twitter, Moon also briefly referred to the contributions the four electees have made in improving South Korea-US relations and other sectors.

"Representative-elect Young Kim, working as a host of Korean shows, has played a bridging role between Korean American community and American mainstream society," Moon said. (Yonhap)
