 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Amorepacific invests W3b in beauty content producer firm

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 20:46       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 20:46
Amorepacific logo (Amorepacific)
Amorepacific logo (Amorepacific)

South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific said Tuesday it would invest 3 billion won ($2.7 million) in Dmil, a multi-channel network company.

According to Amorepacific, Dmil is a media contents firm, producing and selling cosmetics-related content and items, partnering with 250 content creators, including YouTubers Jella, Woorin and Chaeyoung.

“From this investment, Amorepacific Group will establish a close partnership with beauty influencer-made contents and in commerce,” Lee Young-jin, the head of Amorepacific New Growth Initiative Division said.

Dmil has produced content with about 500 brands, notching up over 500 million views in total, Amorepacific said.

The media company also operates the ecommerce platform dVine, and its own brand Hours, the cosmetics giant added.

“In the beauty industry, the partnership between personal media and commerce is creating new opportunities,” Dmil CEO Lee Hun-joo said.

“We seek to grow into a vertical media company combining content, commerce and our own brand using the investment.”


By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114