Amorepacific invests W3b in beauty content producer firm

Amorepacific logo (Amorepacific)
South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific said Tuesday it would invest 3 billion won ($2.7 million) in Dmil, a multi-channel network company.
According to Amorepacific, Dmil is a media contents firm, producing and selling cosmetics-related content and items, partnering with 250 content creators, including YouTubers Jella, Woorin and Chaeyoung.
“From this investment, Amorepacific Group will establish a close partnership with beauty influencer-made contents and in commerce,” Lee Young-jin, the head of Amorepacific New Growth Initiative Division said.
Dmil has produced content with about 500 brands, notching up over 500 million views in total, Amorepacific said.
The media company also operates the ecommerce platform dVine, and its own brand Hours, the cosmetics giant added.
“In the beauty industry, the partnership between personal media and commerce is creating new opportunities,” Dmil CEO Lee Hun-joo said.
“We seek to grow into a vertical media company combining content, commerce and our own brand using the investment.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)