TXT debuts at No. 26 on Billboard with latest mini album

Members of Tomorrow X Together performing during media showcase for the release of its latest album "Minisode1: Blue Hour" on Oct. 26. (Big Hit Entertainment)

The latest album by K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ranked 26th on Billboard's main album chart this week.



Released on Oct. 26, five-track EP "Minisode1: Blue Hour" debuted at No. 26 on the latest Billboard 200 chart, the US music tracker said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. The chart will be refreshed later in the day.



This is the first time that the boy band entered the top 100 on Billboard 200. Its debut album, "The Dream Chapter: Star," released in March last year, finished 140th on the album chart.



At the same time, the quintet's third mini album topped Billboard's Top Album Sales chart for this week, Billboard said.



TXT sold 300,000 units of the latest album in the first week of its release, according to its management agency Big Hit Entertainment.



The group's latest album includes an upbeat disco-pop main track titled "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer," a song that relates to the depression many teenagers are suffering amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)



