 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

TXT debuts at No. 26 on Billboard with latest mini album

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 17:00
Members of Tomorrow X Together performing during media showcase for the release of its latest album
Members of Tomorrow X Together performing during media showcase for the release of its latest album "Minisode1: Blue Hour" on Oct. 26. (Big Hit Entertainment)
The latest album by K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) ranked 26th on Billboard's main album chart this week.

Released on Oct. 26, five-track EP "Minisode1: Blue Hour" debuted at No. 26 on the latest Billboard 200 chart, the US music tracker said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. The chart will be refreshed later in the day.

This is the first time that the boy band entered the top 100 on Billboard 200. Its debut album, "The Dream Chapter: Star," released in March last year, finished 140th on the album chart.

At the same time, the quintet's third mini album topped Billboard's Top Album Sales chart for this week, Billboard said.

TXT sold 300,000 units of the latest album in the first week of its release, according to its management agency Big Hit Entertainment.

The group's latest album includes an upbeat disco-pop main track titled "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer," a song that relates to the depression many teenagers are suffering amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114