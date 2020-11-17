No. of N. Koreans suspected of COVID-19 infection tops 6,000: WHO

The number of North Koreans suspected of having contracted the new coronavirus reached 6,173 as of Oct. 29, up by 805 from a week earlier, the World Health Organization said Tuesday in its weekly COVID-19 update. The regime still claims zero cases.
The WHO added the North had quarantined 32,182 people and tested 10,272 residents.
Meanwhile, Pyongyang again urged people to remain on the highest alert and to obey all precautions to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
The state newspaper highlighted people’s participation as key in combating the pandemic, noting antivirus measures were not sufficient themselves.
The latest message came as leader Kim Jong-un instructed the country to mount a “perfect coronavirus blockade” and to act on it immediately during a politburo meeting he chaired Sunday.
Pyongyang had already received from the WHO medical supplies including thermometers and oxygen concentrators. The regime was also helped by other international aid groups that shipped additional relief goods for the hunger-stricken population there suffering perennial food shortages.
The isolated country is struggling to keep the deadly virus at bay while fighting to lift its population from poverty, as it nears a party congress in January next year.
Guarding against the coronavirus raging globally, the North is unlikely to ease border controls for the time being, a South Korean government official said Tuesday.
“Recently, there was some media speculation that the border closure between the North and China will be lifted, but the North has taken tougher virus preventive measures as seen in the politburo meeting,” the official from Seoul’s Unification Ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity.
“Given that other countries are also taking tougher preventive measures amid worries over a resurgence in time for winter, the North is not likely to ease its border closure for the time being,” he added.
Pyongyang has maintained its tight border closure with China since earlier this year. The prolonged border closure is believed to be taking a toll on its fragile economy already under the stain of global sanctions.
Local media reports recently speculated that the North might be easing or lifting its border restrictions, including the possible resumption of the operation of international trains to and from neighboring China.
By Choi Si-young & news reports (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)