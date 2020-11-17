 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon asks for public's cooperation to avoid further tightening of distancing rules

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 11:36       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 11:37
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that the decision to enforce stricter distancing rules in the greater Seoul area starting this week was an "unavoidable" measure, while asking for the people's cooperation to help curb the latest resurgence of new COVID-19 cases.

"It may come as an inconvenience, but it was an unavoidable measure to prevent a further expansion (of new virus transmissions)," Moon said during a weekly Cabinet meeting held at Cheong Wa Dae.

Earlier in the day, the government decided to raise the social distancing level by one notch to 1.5 in the greater Seoul area effective Thursday amid a resurgence of new virus cases in and around the capital.

The president asked for the people to "actively cooperate" with authorities in efforts to help prevent additional infections and further raising of the distancing scheme.

Moon also explained that businesses will meet with restrictions in economic activities due to stricter capacity ceilings. "The government will further raise its attentiveness (against COVID-19)," said Moon.

The president also stated that the government will designate a special disease-control campaign period in order to safely conduct next month's College Scholastic Ability Test, the country's biggest academic event of the year.

The test is slated for Dec. 3, and approximately 480,000 high school seniors and graduates are set to take the exam this year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114