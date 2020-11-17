Samsung Heavy wins W195b order from Oceania

This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Nov. 17, shows a S-Max oil tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 195 billion-won order ($176 million) to build three oil tankers from Oceania.



The S-Max oil tankers will be delivered by January 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The deal has an option to build two additional oil tankers, it said.



Samsung Heavy has a 46 percent share of the global S-Max oil tanker market, clinching orders to build 12 out of 26 oil tankers that have been ordered globally so far this year.



S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000 ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with a full cargo. (Yonhap)