Business

Samsung Heavy wins W195b order from Oceania

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 10:47       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 10:47
This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Nov. 17, shows a S-Max oil tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Nov. 17, shows a S-Max oil tanker built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 195 billion-won order ($176 million) to build three oil tankers from Oceania.

The S-Max oil tankers will be delivered by January 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal has an option to build two additional oil tankers, it said.

Samsung Heavy has a 46 percent share of the global S-Max oil tanker market, clinching orders to build 12 out of 26 oil tankers that have been ordered globally so far this year.

S-Max, or Suez Canal Maximum, refers to 125,000 to 200,000 ton oil tankers that can pass through the Suez Canal with a full cargo. (Yonhap)
