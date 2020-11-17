BTS' 'Dynamite' music video tops 600m YouTube views

BTS' "Dynamite" music video has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube. (Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video of "Dynamite," K-pop superstar BTS' latest single, has surpassed 600 million views on YouTube, its agency said Tuesday.



The dance video reached the milestone Monday midnight, nearly three months after it was released on the video-sharing site on Aug. 21, according to Big Hit Entertainment.



It is BTS' ninth video to have achieved the feat, following "DNA," "Boy With Luv," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop Remix," "Fire," "Blood Sweat & Tears" and "Dope."



The disco-pop single "Dynamite" has been breaking records since its release, garnering three Guinness World Records (GWR) titles -- the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.



The septet's first English-language song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks, including three No. 1 positions. (Yonhap)