Entertainment

BTS clinches four prizes at People's Choice Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 16, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Nov 16, 2020 - 16:27
This image provided by the People's Choice Awards 2020 website shows the nominees for Song of 2020. BTS'
This image provided by the People's Choice Awards 2020 website shows the nominees for Song of 2020. BTS' "Dynamite" won the category.(People's Choice Awards 2020)
K-pop superstars BTS has swept prizes from the People's Choice Awards 2020, the event's organizers said.

The septet won the categories of the Group of 2020, Song of 2020, Music Video of 2020 and Album of 2020 at the annual ceremony, held online on Sunday (US time).

Its Billboard-winning hit "Dynamite" helped the group earn No. 1 prizes in the best song and the best music video sections, while its fourth full-length album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February, was named the top album for 2020.

In 2018, BTS also won four titles -- the group, the song, the music video and the social celebrity of the year -- at the American awards show, recognizing people in the show business, including film, TV shows and pop music based on online votes. (Yonhap)
