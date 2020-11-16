LG Electronics’ OLED TV production in full throttle in Mexico ahead of holidays

LG Electronics’ TV production line in Mexico (LG Electronics)





LG Electronics said Monday it has ramped up the production of its organic light-emitting diode TVs in Mexico by more than 30 percent to respond to a surge in demand anticipated for the upcoming holidays.



According to the South Korean consumer electronics giant, its OLED TV plant in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Northeastern Mexico, has increased its production by more than 30 percent to prepare for Black Friday and Christmas season.



All OLED TVs manufactured in the Reynosa plant are shipped throughout the North American market.



LG Electronics began full operation at the plant in July, one month earlier than last year, running the plant 24/7 in two shifts.



LG Electronics explained that the demand for big OLED TVs has increased recently thanks to the gradual recovery of North American market, which had been sluggish for a while due to the outbreak of coronavirus, and thanks to promotion events launched by US retailers ahead of the year-end peak sales season.



According to market tracker Omdia, OLED TV shipments to the North American market in the fourth quarter are likely to jump by more than 20 percent on-year.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)