Military toughens social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases rise

Defense Minister Suh Wook (middle) chairs a teleconference with key commanders to discuss coronavirus measures, Nov. 16, 2020. (Ministry of National Defense)
On Monday, South Korea’s military raised the social distancing rules in Greater Seoul to Level 1.5, a notch higher than its least restrictive level now, as coronavirus cases started rising. The military imposed tougher Level 2 rules in neighboring Gangwon Province.
The daily average number of COVID-19 patients in Greater Seoul a week earlier hit close to 100, triggering Level 1.5 under a new five-tier scheme, where Level 1.5 and 2 signal local transmissions and Level 2.5 and 3 mean nationwide transmission. Gangwon Province had seen an average of 12 infections during the same period, well beyond the threshold of 10 cases for Level 1.5 there.
Effective Tuesday through Nov. 29, all military personnel are prohibited from visiting entertainment facilities and instructed to reduce on-duty travel and meetings.
Those who live near infection clusters in Seoul and neighboring Gangwon Province could see their vacation delayed. Officers in Gangwon Province are ordered to stay put at their bases without engaging in any non-duty or outside encounters.
All personnel stationed at bases in Seoul and Gangwon Province will see their day-to-day activities carried out in a less than full capacity. The military also suspended inviting civilian guest speakers after one of them was found to have instigated a transmission inside a base.
The military said it was not planning to cut down drills, adding the exercises would go on with all precautions taken beforehand.
A total of 197 personnel had been infected with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Meanwhile, the US military in Korea said 12 new personnel tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the tally to 337.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)