JTBC ‘Sing Again’ to give singers another shot

While audition shows are a dime a dozen on Korean television, JTBC’s newest program “Sing Again” promises to be a new type of singing program that will touch the hearts of viewers.
“Sing Again” features actor and singer Lee Seung-gi as its host and eight judges who will evaluate 71 singers auditioning for the program. As opposed to previous audition programs that tried to find new talent, each “Sing Again” contestant has released an album before. Singers who are forgotten, standing alone after leaving a group for the first time, have failed to succeed despite their superb singing skills among others are given one more chance to appeal to the public on the show.
One of the interesting parts of the program is that contestants are called by their numbers, from one to 71, instead of their names.
“We contemplated on how to make the unknown singers more famous,” said chief producer Yoon Hyun-joon during an online press conference on Monday. “Ironically, we thought that if we hid the names, viewers would be curious and look them up, so we decided to call them by their numbers.”
The eight judges on the program feature four senior judges -- singer Lee Sun-hee, rocker Jeon In-kwon, lyricist Kim Ea-na and singer and head judge Yoo Hee-yeul -- and four junior judges -- singer Sunmi, rapper Song Min-ho of Winner, singer Kyuhyun of Super Junior and Lee Hae-ri of duo Davichi.
“If mentors on other audition programs helped contestants become a pro, contestants of ‘Sing Again’ already have the ability to shine. I am receiving courage from how they give their all while singing. It is completely different from other judging experiences,” said Lee Sun-hee.
The struggles that each of the contestants faced and their life stories and courage to get back on the stage for one more chance attempt to capture viewers.
“Sing Again” will air every Monday at 10:30 p.m. on JTBC.
