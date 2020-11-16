Amazon taps into Korea by investing in 11st

Amazon logo (AP-Yonhap)



Amazon is partnering with Korean e-commerce platform 11st to avail purchase of its goods to Korean customers, 11st operator SK Telecom said Monday.



According to SKT, which is SK Group’s mobile carrier that operates online shopping platform 11st, the two made an agreement for Amazon’s equity participation in 11st.



Amazon is reportedly expected to purchase up to 30 percent of 11st’s company shares. Depending on 11st’s performance, which includes the company’s plans for an initial public offering, industry observers believe Amazon would be given preemptive rights to the stock.





11st logo (11st)