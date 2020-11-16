National Assembly starts reviewing 556 trillion-won 2021 budget proposal

The National Assembly Special Committee on Budget & Accounts convene for a meeting Monday inside the parliamentary building in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Yonhap)
The National Assembly on Monday began deliberations on the government’s 556 trillion-won budget for next year.
The Special Committee on Budget & Accounts of the National Assembly opened its first meeting Monday to tackle the government’s spending requests.
The Moon Jae-in administration drew up the 555.8 trillion-won ($501.4 billion) budget bill for 2021, up 8.5 percent from 2020’s budget, with a focus on creating new jobs and reinvigorating the economy struggling from prolonged coronavirus outbreak.
The parliamentary committee will spend the next two weeks deliberating the budget bill in discussion with related ministries and agencies before sending it for a general review by other committees and a final plenary vote.
The National Assembly has until Dec. 2 to make final approval of the budget.
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and opposition parties are expected to debate over the 21.3 trillion won set aside for government-led projects under the Korean New Deal initiative.
Opposition lawmakers have called the amount excessive, questioning the feasibility of the Green New Deal as a whole, which aims to nurture local digital and green industries as the new driver of growth in the post-pandemic era.
The ruling party has claimed that the New Deal initiative must be funded as proposed, saying cuts to the budget could undermine Korea’s economic recovery chances after the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)