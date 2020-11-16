Loans to accommodation, food services sectors jump amid resurgence of virus

Citizens shopping for groceries at a large discount store in Seoul on Sept. 2 (Yonhap)

Loans to accommodation and food services sectors have jumped due to a recent resurgence of the novel coronavirus, central bank data showed Monday.



Outstanding loans to lodging and eating businesses totaled 71.1 trillion won ($64.2 billion) as of September, up 21.5 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).



The BOK measured the sectors' production index at 79.7 at the end of September, the lowest since February 2007.



The index rebounded to 99.8 in July but began sliding to 94.2 in August, when the nation imposed tougher social distancing measures because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.



Analysts said accommodation and food services sectors are likely to suffer from a winter wave of infections.



The government is mulling strengthening its social distancing rules as the country's daily new coronavirus cases exceeded 200 for a second straight day on Sunday.



On Sunday, the country added 208 more COVID-19 cases, including 176 local infections, raising the total caseload to 28,546.



Daily infections stayed in the triple digits for the eighth consecutive day. The cases exceeded 200 for the first time in 73 days with a mark of 205 on Saturday. (Yonhap)

