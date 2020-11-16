 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Loans to accommodation, food services sectors jump amid resurgence of virus

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 16, 2020 - 09:18       Updated : Nov 16, 2020 - 09:18
Citizens shopping for groceries at a large discount store in Seoul on Sept. 2 (Yonhap)
Citizens shopping for groceries at a large discount store in Seoul on Sept. 2 (Yonhap)
Loans to accommodation and food services sectors have jumped due to a recent resurgence of the novel coronavirus, central bank data showed Monday.

Outstanding loans to lodging and eating businesses totaled 71.1 trillion won ($64.2 billion) as of September, up 21.5 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The BOK measured the sectors' production index at 79.7 at the end of September, the lowest since February 2007.

The index rebounded to 99.8 in July but began sliding to 94.2 in August, when the nation imposed tougher social distancing measures because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Analysts said accommodation and food services sectors are likely to suffer from a winter wave of infections.

The government is mulling strengthening its social distancing rules as the country's daily new coronavirus cases exceeded 200 for a second straight day on Sunday.

On Sunday, the country added 208 more COVID-19 cases, including 176 local infections, raising the total caseload to 28,546.

Daily infections stayed in the triple digits for the eighth consecutive day. The cases exceeded 200 for the first time in 73 days with a mark of 205 on Saturday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114