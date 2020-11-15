 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai to launch Genesis GV80 SUV in US within this year

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 15, 2020 - 15:38       Updated : Nov 15, 2020 - 15:38
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Genesis GV80 SUV. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Genesis GV80 SUV. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday it will begin the sale of the GV80 SUV under its independent Genesis brand in the United States within this year to support sales despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Hyundai launched the GV80 SUV in South Korea in January and plans to introduce the first SUV model with the Genesis badge in the US as well as other markets such as Australia, Russia and the Middle East in the fourth quarter, a company spokesman said over the phone.

The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV has already received more than 20,000 preorders for the GV80 in the US, the world's most important automobile market.

From January to October, Hyundai's US sales fell 11 percent to 500,820 vehicles from 563,450 units in the same period of last year. Hyundai has yet to release Genesis vehicle sales in the US for the same period.

Hyundai sold 21,000 Genesis vehicles in the US last year.

Its overall sales fell 18 percent to 2,991,101 autos in the first 10 months from 3,632,381 in the year-ago period due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vehicle production and sales. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114