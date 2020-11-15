 Back To Top
Mirae Asset Daewoo listed on DJSI for 9th consecutive year

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov 15, 2020 - 15:02       Updated : Nov 15, 2020 - 15:02
Mirae Asset Daewoo‘s headquarters in central Seoul (Mirae Asset Daewoo)
Korean brokerage firm Mirae Asset Daewoo has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the ninth consecutive year in recognition of its sustainable efforts for environmental, social and governance, or ESG, causes, the company said Sunday.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, the longest-running global sustainability benchmark, provides information about companies’ sustainable business practices as reflected in their investment portfolios. Launched in 1999, it currently evaluates the performance of the world’s top 2,500 listed firms for ESG and creates an annual list of the top 10 percent outperforming companies.

“Based on our core business value regarding social responsibility, we have put a lot of effort into adopting transparent management practices and achieving sustainable growth,” said a Mirae Asset Daewoo official, stressing its parent company Mirae Asset Group’s principles of running operations in a reliable manner and strengthening ESG initiatives for society.

Previously, the brokerage firm was recognized for its best practices in ESG management by receiving a top rating in a survey conducted by a local research firm that evaluates the ESG activities of companies.

The brokerage also became the first security firm here to have successfully issued a three-year dollar-denominated, socially responsible investment bond last year.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
