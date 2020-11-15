[Herald Review] ‘Notre Dame de Paris’ performs to packed theater

Angelo del Vecchio, who plays the role of Quasimodo, sings “Ou est-elle” onstage. (Mast Entertainment)



The whole world watched the beloved Notre Dame Cathedral burn down last year, but the iconic cathedral is resurrected onstage in Korea every evening to the sound of music.



The original French production of musical “Notre Dame de Paris” kicked off its Seoul run Tuesday at the Blue Square Interpark Hall near Itaewon, central Seoul.



Angelo del Vecchio, who plays the role of Quasimodo sings “A Boire” to Esmeralda on stage. (Mast Entertainment)



The production got off to a bumpy start when 14 of its 30 staff members were confirmed with the COVID-19 infection upon their arrival in Korea in October.



According to Mast Entertainment, the local show management company, the staff of “Notre Dame de Paris” had tested negative for COVID-19 three times in France, before coming to Korea. The 14 infected members joined the rest of the crew after making full recoveries.



On Thursday, the 1,760-seat theater in central Seoul was packed as the middle seat vacancy rule had been lifted for performance venues under the new Level-1 distancing rule in effect from Nov. 7. The auditorium was a nearly full.



The musical, created by Richard Cocciante and Luc Plamondon, is based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, set in 15th century Paris.



The musical starts with the iconic number “Le Temps des Cathedrales,” which is followed by some 50 more numbers, including “Belle,” “Vivre” and more.





Bells of Notre Dame Cathedral (Mast Entertainment)