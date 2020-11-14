 Back To Top
Business

GM recalls EVs equipped with LG Chem batteries

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 14, 2020 - 11:56       Updated : Nov 14, 2020 - 11:56

GM Korea logo (Yonhap)
GM Korea logo (Yonhap)

General Motors Co. said Saturday it has decided to recall electric vehicles equipped with batteries made by South Korean producer LG Chem Ltd. due to safety concerns.

The recall covers the Bolt EV produced from 2017 to 2019, installed with LG Chem‘s batteries made from Ochang, 120 kilometers south of Seoul.

The measure came amid concerns that the batteries could cause fires when fully charged. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched investigations into three fire cases from the EVs.

The US automotive giant has also developed software that limits battery charges to 90 percent of their capacity, it added.

The program will be gradually updated for automobiles, starting with North America next week.

GM Korea, the South Korean unit, said there have been no fire cases reported from the Bolt EVs sold over the period.

Nevertheless, the unit will also cooperate with related authorities to take preemptive measures, it added.

The company, meanwhile, advised customers to change their charging settings to either “hill top reserve” or “target change level” options, which will limit the charging capacity to 90 percent. (Yonhap)

