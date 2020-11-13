 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S. Korean bio firm GL Rapha to produce Russian COVID-19 vaccine

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:21       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 16:21
The Sputnik V vaccine, developed at the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow (Photo captured by the Russian Direct Investment Fund's website)
The Sputnik V vaccine, developed at the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow (Photo captured by the Russian Direct Investment Fund's website)
South Korean bio company GL Rapha will produce over 150 million annual doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine for global distribution, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said GL Rapha will begin manufacturing Sputnik V in South Korea next month, which it described "the world's first registered vaccine" based on "human adenoviral vector-based platform."

"The parties intend to commence production in December 2020 and a rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine in January 2021," the RDIF said in a press release posted on a website.

"RDIF and GL Rapha will supply over 150 million doses per year produced in South Korea for global distribution."

The first interim analysis of the Sputnik V vaccine of phase three clinical trials in Russia has demonstrated 92 percent efficacy against the new coronavirus based on 20 confirmed cases, the Moscow-based fund said.

RDIF said it has received over 1.2 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine orders from over 50 countries, including South Korea, India, Brazil, China, adding 500 million doses can be produced outside Russia under contracts with international partners.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed at the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, and its clinical trials have been announced in the United Arab Emirates, India, Venezuela and Belarus, it said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114