Hyundai Mobis appoints Axel Maschka as global sales head

Hyundai Mobis, South Korea’s biggest auto parts maker and a key affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, announced Friday that Axel J. Maschka will become the new head of the company’s global sales division.
Maschka is the first non-Korean executive to be hired by Hyundai Mobis in the non-R&D area. Maschka is also the highest-ranking foreign executive ever appointed in the company’s history.
Hailing from Germany, Maschka has 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has worked at various automakers and suppliers including Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch and Continental. He has “outstanding” management skills and understands the global automotive market, Hyundai Mobis said.
The global No.7 parts supplier said Maschka, as head of global sales, will lead the company’s expansion in the European, North American, and Chinese markets.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
