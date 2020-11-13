 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Mobis appoints Axel Maschka as global sales head

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Nov 15, 2020 - 16:59       Updated : Nov 15, 2020 - 17:11
Axel J. Maschka, executive vice president and head of the global sales division at Hyundai Mobis (Hyundai Mobis)
Axel J. Maschka, executive vice president and head of the global sales division at Hyundai Mobis (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis, South Korea’s biggest auto parts maker and a key affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, announced Friday that Axel J. Maschka will become the new head of the company’s global sales division.

Maschka is the first non-Korean executive to be hired by Hyundai Mobis in the non-R&D area. Maschka is also the highest-ranking foreign executive ever appointed in the company’s history.

Hailing from Germany, Maschka has 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has worked at various automakers and suppliers including Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Bosch and Continental. He has “outstanding” management skills and understands the global automotive market, Hyundai Mobis said.

The global No.7 parts supplier said Maschka, as head of global sales, will lead the company’s expansion in the European, North American, and Chinese markets.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114