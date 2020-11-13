 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

A drone show to illuminate the sky above Seoul Olympic Park

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Nov 13, 2020 - 14:29       Updated : Nov 13, 2020 - 14:29
Images that will be on display at a drone show on Friday evening (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)
Images that will be on display at a drone show on Friday evening (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport)


A drone show, displaying the symbols of a hopeful Korea, will illuminate the autumn night sky at Seoul Olympic Park on Friday from 6:30 p.m., officials said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said a drone show on the themes of “Korean New Deal” and “Memory and Feeling of Victory” will be held to deliver a message of gratitude to Korean citizens who are overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.

The ministry said 315 drones will brighten up the autumn sky, demonstrating Korea’s outstanding drone swarm technology.

The drone industry, based on cutting-edge technologies including aeronautics, ICT, software and sensors, is an industry of convergence that many see as having great potential, and the ministry said it has supported the technology demonstrations of national drone companies since 2018 by introducing a “Drone Regulatory Sandbox.” 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114