 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Owner of Korean Air in talks to acquire Asiana Airlines: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 21:54       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 21:54

Logos of Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines
Logos of Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines
Hanjin Group, which owns South Korea's top flag carrier Korean Air Lines, is mulling acquiring the country's No. 2 carrier Asiana Airlines Inc., sources here said Thursday.

Hanjin Group is in talks with the state-run Korea Development Bank, the main creditor of Asiana, to buy the debt-ridden carrier, the sources said.

"The KDB first came up with the idea, and they have been negotiating for about two months," a source familiar with the matter said.

A KDB official said a deal with Hanjin is among various options under consideration but that nothing has been determined at this moment. A Hanjin Group official also said the news cannot be confirmed.

The two sides are reportedly discussing a plan under which the KDB will inject funds to Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, and then the group will use that money to buy a 30.77 percent stake in Asiana.

The reported plan can make the KDB the third-largest shareholder in Hanjin KAL and help Hanjin Group finance the acquisition deal, the sources said.

In September, Asiana's creditors -- the KDB and the Export-Import Bank of Korea -- decided to end a drawn-out deal to sell the cash-strapped air carrier as they failed to iron out differences over acquisition terms with HDC Hyundai Development amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The HDC-led consortium initially signed the deal to acquire Asiana from Kumho Industrial as well as new Asiana shares to be issued and the carrier's six affiliates for 2.5 trillion won ($2.1 billion).

But HDC later demanded a renegotiation with Kumho and the creditors over the terms and another round of due diligence on Asiana to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the industry. The demand was rejected by the creditors. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114