LIG Nex1 introduced a remote management system for maritime vessels at the 2020 Korea Ocean Expo held Wednesday at Songdo Convensia in Incheon.
According to LIG Nex1, the new system will enable trained experts to monitor and maintain a vessel in a quick and effective real-time manner, even when the ship is out operating at sea, by incorporating elements of the internet of things, prognostics and health management and augmented reality technologies.
LIG Nex1 explained that internet of things sensors allow continuous monitoring of the ship’s condition, with PHM analysis giving updates on the remaining life span of parts and their possible anomalies. A remotely located expert can then leverage AR technology to see through the crew’s eyes and help with instructions on how to look after the ship.
LIG Nex1 plans to suggest more devices that will complete this remote management, making use of its previous experiences developing precision guided munitions, surveillance radar and tactical multiband multirole radio.
LIG Nex1 also unveiled a coast guard shooting control system, surveillance drone, multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles and cutting-edge reconnaissance devices.
