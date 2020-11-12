Kospi Market Committee President Lim Jae-joon (front right) and Kyochon F&B CEO and Chairman So Jin-sei pose at the fried chicken franchise’s listing ceremony at the Korea Exchange headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Korea Exchange)
Kyochon F&B, South Korea’s largest fried chicken franchise operator, made a market debut on the nation’s main bourse Kospi on Thursday, with its shares trading nearly double of its offering price at the market opening.
With the opening price set at 23,850 won ($21.40) per share, Kyochon F&B started off at 93.9 percent higher from its offering price of 12,300 won per share.
The firm’s stock surged to 30,500 won per share and reached 29,400 won per share with a market capitalization of nearly 730.7 billion won as of 2:40 p.m.
To celebrate the big day, Kyochon F&B CEO and Chairman So Jin-sei and the firm’s representative attended the company’s initial public opening ceremony at the Korea Exchange headquarters in Seoul.
“This ceremony means a lot to us since we have made a market debut as the first franchise company to be directly listed on Kospi,” said the CEO.
“We promise not only to raise our shareholders’ value but also to ethically manage the firm in compliance of the law. At the same time, we promise to put all out efforts keeping our customers’ satisfaction as the No. 1 priority so that we can make all the people happy.”
Buoyed by market watchers’ interest on the restaurant franchise’s direct listing on the main bourse, retail investors’ competition during the two-day preorder session marked 1,318.3 to 1 as they had submitted about 9.45 trillion won in deposits on Oct. 28 and 29.
“Kyochon’s market entry means a lot to the market. As it successfully made a market debut via direct listing, the franchise industry is likely to be reevaluated,” said Nam Seong-hyun, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)