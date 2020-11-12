SFCC official logo (SFCC)
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency scored the highest satisfaction among foreign correspondents based in South Korea in a survey conducted by the Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club.
The SFCC, which has a registered membership of 286 correspondents from around 100 international media organizations, conducted the “Satisfaction survey on newsgathering conditions of government agencies” with the aim to address difficulties foreign journalists face in covering key government agencies and to improve newsgathering conditions. It was the first such survey since SFCC was founded in 1956.
One hundred twenty correspondents from 59 foreign media organizations, or 42 percent of the total SFCC membership, responded to the survey conducted Oct. 12-Oct. 26. The survey consisted of 11 categories over six areas graded on a scale of 1 to 5 and covered 13 key government ministries and agencies. The survey result includes responses to open-ended questions.
Ranking first in eight of the 11 categories, the Korea Disease Control Prevention Agency received the highest score, followed by the Seoul Metropolitan Government that ranked first in three categories and third in another seven. Cheong Wa Dae ranked third, raking within the top five in all categories.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Unification, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bank of Korea followed.
The 11 categories in the survey included “Official press releases are provided through email, SMS, or any other means of communications” and “The schedule for key events is shared in advance through email, SMS or any other means of communications, and is conducive to making newsgathering plans.”
“Reflecting on the opinions shown in this survey, we expect the government to improve their media response system, currently varying from ministry to ministry and upgrade it to a consistent level,” said SFCC President Akiko Horiyama.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)