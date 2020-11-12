 Back To Top
Business

Kia Motors overtakes Hyundai Mobis, becomes 11th largest firm by market cap

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:04       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 15:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Kia Motors has overtaken Hyundai Mobis to stand as the 11th largest company by market capitalization in South Korea on Thursday.

According to Korea Exchange, the carmaker’s market capitalization was 23.5 trillion won ($21.1 billion), up 6.61 percent from the day before when the market closed Wednesday.

The recent bump in market capitalization leaves behind Hyundai Mobis as Kia Motors inches towards entering the list of the top 10 players in the country’s stock market.

The last time the carmaker was among the top 10 was in June 2016.

Kia Motors posted 16.3 trillion won in sales for the third quarter, up 8.2 percent from last year, resulting in experts predicting an upward trend for the fourth quarter.

In 2012, Kia Motors was the third-largest company in terms of market capitalization, trailing only Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, before dropping in position on poor sales at home and abroad in the following years.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
