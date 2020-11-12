KB Kookmin Bank CEO Hur Yin (KB Kookmin Bank)
Hur Yin, KB Kookmin Bank’ incumbent CEO, was officially tapped by board members to lead the lender for another year, the bank said Thursday.
Earlier in October, KB Financial Group’s committee for CEO nominations had selected Hur as the sole candidate for the bank’s next leader.
Hur is the first KB Kookmin chief to serve three consecutive terms. His third term will begin on Nov. 21.
Since joining KB Kookmin Bank in 1998, the 59-year-old CEO has held key positions in various units, including credit review and management planning. He was first named the bank’s chief in November 2017.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)