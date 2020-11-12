(Cafe24)
E-commerce platform Cafe24 will host a joint webinar with Japanese online fashion store Shoplist on how South Korean fashion businesses can branch out into Japan’s online fashion market.
The event, scheduled for Nov. 18, will see Kazuya Santo, head of global business at Shoplist, touch on K-fashion trends and how businesses can strategize to succeed.
Jaesuk Lee, CEO of Cafe24, promised similar events in the future and said growing interest in K-fashion continues to fuel global demand.
Japan is Korea’s third-biggest direct-to-consumer market in terms of sales volume, followed by China and the US, according to data from Statistics Korea.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
