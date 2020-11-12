 Back To Top
Entertainment

R&B singer-songwriter Crush joins army

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 12, 2020 - 11:39       Updated : Nov 12, 2020 - 11:39
This photo, provided by P Nations, shows R&B singer-songwriter Crush. (P Nations)
This photo, provided by P Nations, shows R&B singer-songwriter Crush. (P Nations)
South Korean R&B singer-songwriter Crush has joined the army to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Thursday.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Shin Hyo-seob, has entered an army boot camp for basic military training, according to P Nation, the management agency led by K-pop star Psy. Crush is set to serve as a public service worker for roughly two years.

In October, Crush released the star-studded EP "with HER," featuring K-pop artists, like Lee So-ra, Yoon Mi-rae and Taeyeon of Girls' Generation.

He said he had "poured in his everything" into the album before temporarily bidding farewell to fans. (Yonhap)
