 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Woman arrested for allegedly abusing adopted baby to death

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 11, 2020 - 20:21       Updated : Nov 11, 2020 - 20:21

 

The mother, who is suspected of abusing a 16-month-old adoptee, heads to a prison van on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The mother, who is suspected of abusing a 16-month-old adoptee, heads to a prison van on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Wednesday approved pre-trial detention of a mother suspected of abusing her adopted 16-month-old baby to death.

The Seoul Southern District Court issued the warrant to detain the woman, whose identity has been withheld, on charges of child abuse resulting in death, citing the risk that she may try to flee or tamper with evidence.

The baby died at a Seoul hospital on Oct. 13, police said. She reportedly had serious injuries on her abdomen and brain, prompting doctors to report the case to the police.

A report by the National Forensic Service cited the cause of the baby's death as damage to the abdomen due to external force. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114