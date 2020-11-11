 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

‘Celltrion’s COVID-19 antibody shot will kill virus in 5 days’

Celltrion chairman pledges treatment to become available from year-end

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Nov 11, 2020 - 15:52       Updated : Nov 11, 2020 - 15:52
Stock photo of Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin screencaptured from an online press event held in July 2020. (The Korea Herald)
Stock photo of Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin screencaptured from an online press event held in July 2020. (The Korea Herald)
Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin stirred up a storm Wednesday after saying in a radio interview that his company’s COVID-19 antibody treatment will eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the human body in four to five days from administration and that it will be available for emergency use in Korea starting at year-end.

“In order to put a stop to the pandemic for good, there needs to be both the vaccine and the treatment,” Seo said live on the radio program. “And among treatments, the most potent are antibody treatments, or plasma-derived treatments.”

From a clinical phase 1 trial targeting 18 lightly affected COVID-19 patients, Celltrion’s CT-P59 was shown to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus in four to five days of the drug administration.

The time consumed for full recovery was 44 percent faster in the group of people given the CT-P59 shot compared to those in the placebo group.

Celltrion’s CT-P59 is anticipated to complete the clinical phase 2 trial by year-end according to the plan, Seo said, upon which the company will apply for conditional use approval with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, should the pipeline provide evidence in safety and efficacy.

“Celltrion has already begun producing the drug for as many as 100,000 people,” Seo said.

Because Korea does not have so many confirmed COVID-19 patients, the drug would be sufficient to cover the nation, according to Seo.

“We will apply for the conditional use approval in December,” Seo said.

“Celltrion is planning to manufacture more CT-P59 to provide for as many as 1.5 million to 2 million people, for overseas supply,” he added.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114