A two-seater drone taxi from China’s EHang flies without personnel on board at a demonstration flight event hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A drone taxi flew over Yeouido, Seoul, for the first time Wednesday morning as part of South Korea’s roadmap to realize the commercialization of urban air mobility by 2025.



Tthe Seoul Metropolitan Government co-hosted an event with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to demonstrate the drone taxi, a future mobility that could ease the city’s traffic congestion.



For the demonstration, one two-seater drone aircraft -- with no one on board -- was used. The aircraft produced by Chinese drone maker EHang flew 1.8 kilometers around Yeouido Hangang Park, Seogang Bridge, Bamseom and Mapo Bridge at 50 meters above sea level for about seven minutes.



At the event, Korean firms Hyundai Motor and Hanwha Systems also exhibited their drone aircraft models being developed.



Hanwha Systems unveiled a mock-up of its personal air vehicle Butterfly that was one third of its actual size. The aircraft is under joint development with US manufacturer Overair. Butterfly is an electric vertical take-off and landing machine, or eVTOL, which is equipped with eco-friendly and low-noise technology.



Hyundai Motor also exhibited an aircraft model being developed, which was first introduced at the 2020 CES event earlier this year. It is currently being made in cooperation with US transport company Uber Technologies. Hyundai plans to commercialize the eight-seater drone taxi aircraft by 2028.



Urban air mobility is emerging as an alternative to traffic congestion in large cities that face limitations with ground transportation due to high population densities.



It is a next-generation transportation service that can accommodate traffic demands in urban areas of 30 to 50 kilometers without congestion by using electric powered aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing in urban areas.





Lift Aircraft Hexa eVTOL drone (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor (left) and Hanwha Systems exhibit mock-ups of their personal air vehicles. (Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald)