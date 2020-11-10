Less than 1% transfer money via offline branch: data

Less than 1 percent of all banking transactions across the country were made through offline branches, data showed Tuesday, suggesting an apparent change in the retail banking landscape toward non-face-to-face services.
In the first half of this year, the proportion of banking transactions through a bank branch accounted for 0.75 percent of the total, sharply down from 1.08 percent in 2019, continuing the downtrend from 2015 with 2.12 percent, said Rep. Yoon Doo-hyun of the main opposition People Power Party, quoting data from the market watchdog Financial Supervisory Service.
In the meantime, the volume of non-face-to-face transactions, including mobile banking, the internet, telebanking and automated teller machines rose to 99.24 percent in the same period, Yoon said.
It was mobile banking that mainly drove up such increase in contactless bank services, with the number of mobile banking transactions surpassing 1.3 billion this year, increasing every year from 2015 with 900 million.
Meanwhile, bank customers became less likely to use the internet, telebanking and ATM machines for money transfers or other financial services. Banking transactions through ATM machines, for instance, decreased by almost half in the first half from 493 million estimated in 2015, he added.
However, the use of ATM machines solely increased among the senior citizens aged 60 or older. As of last year, they made some 20 million more banking transactions through the ATM machines from 56 million in 2016, data showed.
“Amid a transition to contactless financial services, the finance industry should pay greater attention to senior citizens, who are unfamiliar with local banks’ online-based approaches. By imposing stricter rules on the lenders when they attempt to reduce branch operations and their ATM machines, the authorities need to protect the beleaguered financial customers from the rapidly changing finance environment,” the lawmaker said.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)